Man shot dead in Sydney market parking lot

A man was shot dead on Tuesday at a parking lot of a busy market area in Sydney, police said.

Sydney: A man was shot dead on Tuesday at a parking lot of a busy market area in Sydney, police said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. in the car park at the Bondi Junction, roughly 2 km from the popular tourist suburb of Bondi Beach, the BBC quoted the New South Wales (NSW) Police as saying.

The police said that the man in his 40s was targeted while he was sitting inside his car.

NSW Police and homicide squad detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, three crime scenes have been created, and two cars, including a Porsche, were linked to the shooting.

The victim is yet to be identified.

Man shot dead in Sydney market parking lot

Like this: Like Loading...