Spread the love



















Man Slaps Cop on Duty while Checking Vehicles in Udupi

Udupi: A person slapped an assistant police sub-inspector while he was checking Vehicles at the Karavali Bypass here on April 17.

According to the police, the ASI along with other policemen were checking vehicles at the Karavali Bypass. When the ASI asked Shivakumar to produce the vehicle documents, Shivakumar objected and said that police don’t have any right to check the Vehicles. Later Shivakumar slapped ASI Chandrashekar and tried to escape from the spot. Later locals caught Shivakumar and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station and investigation is on.