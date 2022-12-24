Man Stabbed to Death at Suratkal

Mangaluru: Miscreants stabbed a man to death at Krishnapur 4th block here on December 24.

The deceased has been identified as Jalil, a resident of Krishnapur.

According to sources, on December 24, miscreants barged into Jalil’s shop, stabbed him in the chest and fled from the spot. Severely injured Jalil was rushed to the hospital but he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

Suratkal police have visited the spot for further investigations.