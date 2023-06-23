Man stabbed to death in Delhi over personal enmity

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his acquaintance in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, in what is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Md Faizan.

The official said that Faizan was unemployed and is suspected to be a drug addict.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing incident in the Wazirabad area following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Faizan was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Mashad had arrived near the victim’s house and stabbed him.

“Mashad, who is also alleged to be a drug addict, fled after the incident with his friend. The victim sustained a stab injury below the chest and died,” the official added.

“The victim and the accused were known to each other and they consumed drugs together. A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident,” the official added.

