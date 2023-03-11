Man stabbed to death, three injured after quarrel in Delhi

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death while three others were injured following a quarrel between them in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on Friday, an official said.



The deceased has been identified as Tara Chand alias Naga, a resident of Joshi Colony in the area, who was listed as a ‘bad character’ by the police.

According to the police, on Friday, a PCR call regarding an incident of stabbing was received from Joshi colony which said a person named Tara was declared brought dead at the hospital while another person named Bharat (31) and his sister Priyanka, also a resident of Joshi Colony, were reported to be critically injured.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that there was a fight going on between Tara and Bharat, his juvenile brother and his sister Priyanka,” said Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

“On Friday at 3.05 p.m., both the parties again had a fight during which Tara was stabbed. There others — Bharat, his brother and his sister sustained injuries in the incident,” the DCP said.

