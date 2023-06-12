Man stabbed with scissors in Delhi, accused held

A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors for objecting to smoking inside a salon in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, an official said on Monday.



The accused has been arrested.

Abhay Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sharing the details, the senior police official said that on Sunday a police control room call regarding an attack was received at Kishangarh police station after which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

On the spot, the complainant Abhay Kumar said that he came for a haircut at a salon in Kishangarh. “The accused Mohit Mahlawat alias Manu (22), was smoking a cigarette and was under the influence of alcohol,” said Kumar in his complaint.

“Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop as he is allergic to smoke. At this, Mohit started fighting and assaulted Kumar with a pair of scissors kept near him,” said the official.

“The victim suffered injuries at nine places, including four on the chest. The condition of the complainant is stated to be stable. Mohit, who is the son of the landlord of the shop, has been arrested,” said the official, adding that an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered.

