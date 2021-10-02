Spread the love



















Man stabs lover in moving bus for calling up his wife in K’taka

Belagavi: Karnataka Police have arrested a person in connection with stabbing a married woman multiple times in the moving bus allegedly for informing about their affair to his wife in Sankeshwar town of Belagavi district.

The arrested person is identified as Praveen Kamble (28), a resident of Chikkodi. The woman has been shifted to hospital and her condition is said to be serious.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening. The accused after coming to know that the victim is travelling in the bus, he joined her in the journey and picked a fight.

Praveen stabbed her with a knife multiple times in the moving bus. The fellow passengers, shocked by the development, tried to rescue the victim. But, the accused wielded a knife at them and prevented them from helping her. However, the vehicle was stopped and she was shifted to hospital.

Police sources explained that both accused and victim had an affair and continued it even after their marriages. The things took an ugly turn when the victim called up the accused’s wife and chided her for marrying him and told her that she was interested in him. After this, the accused’s wife took him to task and questioned him about the lady’s call. Enraged by this development, the accused had attacked the lady, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

