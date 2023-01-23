Man strangles lover with son’s help in UP; held

A man, along with his son and friend, strangled his lover to death and tried to cover up the crime as an ‘accident’ in Ghaziabad.



The accused were arrested on Monday.

According to police, the crime took place under Kavi Nagar police station area, wherein the father-son duo, along with a friend, dumped the victim’s body on the road after killing her on January 17.

They then caught hold of a truck driver, assaulted and forced him to take the blame.

On learning about the incident, the woman’s husband lodged an FIR against the driver.

However, the post-mortem report, on January 19, revealed that the woman died due to strangulation, following which the police arrested the father and lover, identified as Charan Singh and Rohit and his friend Sandeep, who confessed upon strict interrogation.

According to DCP Nipun Agarwal, Monica, a resident of Girdharpur Sunarasi village in Noida, had been in an extramarital affair with Charan Singh, a resident of the same village, for seven years.

Recently, Charan’s family had come to know about the affair and objected to it.

Meanwhile, Monica was pressuring Charan to buy a house. When Rohit got to know about this, he gave an ultimatum to his father, who then hatched a plan to kill the woman, along with Rohit and his friend, Sandeep.

On January 17, Charan called Monica to Ghaziabad. They sat in a car, in which Rohit and Sandeep were already present. They drove to a distance and murdered the woman.

They disposed of the body near Shreeji Dharam Kanta.

