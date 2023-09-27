Man tied to pole, beaten to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death in northeast Delhi by some boys after they suspected him to be a thief, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Isar, a resident of Sunder Nagri.

According to police, a call was received on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m in which Abdul Wajid, who is a fruit seller, stated that when he reached home at about 6:30 p.m., he saw his son Isar, lying outside the house.

“There were injury marks all over Isar’s body and he was in pain. Isar told him that on Tuesday at about 5 a.m in the morning, some boys had caught him near G4 Block, Sunder Nagri. They thought that he was a thief and had tied him to a pole,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“They thrashed him using sticks for some time. He identified his assailants as some boys who live near G4 Block in Sunder Nagri area. After some time, his neighbour Aamir brought him home in a rickshaw,” said the DCP.

“At about 7.00 p.m., on Tuesday, Isar succumbed to his injuries at his house. Abdul Wajid called the PCR and informed the police. The dead body was shifted to GTB Hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted today,” said the DCP.

“A case or murder is being registered and efforts are being made to identify and round up the boys who had assaulted Isar,” the DCP added.

