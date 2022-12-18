Man Tied Up and Thrashed by the Public for Misbehaving with a Minor Girl in Mulki



Mangaluru: A man in his 30’s was tied up and thrashed by the public for stalking and misbehaving with a minor girl at Kerekadu village of Mulki, as per police reports. It is learnt that the young man had followed the girl on his motorbike on 13 December 13 and misbehaved with her- and when the girl’s father, along with two of his friends came to know about the behaviour of the man, they wanted to teach him a lesson.

So, on Saturday, 17 December, when the young man was seen moving around in that same area, the girl’s father along with others got hold of the man, tied him up and thrashed him left and right. the youth was seen in the same vicinity. He was caught, tied and thrashed. The police who arrived at the scene, arrested the man and based on the complaint by the girl’s parents was booked under POCSO. Meanwhile, the accused also filed a counter complaint with Mulky police for being assaulted by the public and creating chaos. The police are investigating the incident.



