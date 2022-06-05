Man who duped people on pretext of mobile tower installation held



New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a person from Punjab who used to dupe people by collecting money from them on the pretext of installing a mobile tower at their premises, an official said on Saturday.

In an unconventional modus operandi, the accused used to get the entire amount of money — after cheating the people, transferred to the bank account of a beggar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east district) Priyanka Kashyap said one person had reported at Cyber Police Station, East District that he read an advertisement in a newspaper regarding the Galaxy Tower Enterprises in which they claimed to deal with the installation of mobile towers.

When the complainant contacted, the accused lured him by telling the benefits of having a tower at his place and subsequently the complainant agreed to their terms and transferred a sum of Rs 62,450 in four transactions as a processing fee to install the tower.

When the fraudster demanded more money, the complainant realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint at Cyber police station.

During the probe, the police with the help of technical evidence, found that the bank account as well as the mobile number belonged to one Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Sangrur, Punjab.

When the police team reached Sangrur, they found out that Kuldeep was a beggar and was not aware about the incident. He told the police about the prime accused Binder Kumar who had opened his bank account.

The police then conducted another raid and Binder was apprehended. The accused disclosed that he had single-handedly committed this fraud since March 2022.

A notebook was also recovered from his possession wherein several entries were found of the callers and the money received from them. A total of Rs 1,90,000 have been credited in the bank account during this period.