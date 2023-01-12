Man who tried to rob a woman cab driver in Delhi nabbed

Days after a woman Uber driver was attacked by a man, who even tried to rob her at the Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have arrested the accused.



The accused has been identified as Amit alias Sunny, a resident of Gamri in Bhajanpura area. Police said that he was found previously involved in 17 criminal cases registered across the city.

The victim, Priyanka Devi, had also sustained injuries during the robbery bid.

The robbery bid was foiled after Priyanka gave a tough fight to unidentified assailants who smashed the car’s window and tried to snatch her mobile phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said that around 2 a.m. on January 9, a police control room (PCR) received a call regarding an attempted robbery by breaking car’s window. A police team was rushed to the spot.

“The cab driver, namely Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli, told police that the glass of her cab was broken with a stone and an attempt made to snatch her mobile was made. She put up a tough fight forcing the attackers to flee,” the DCP had said.

However, she refused to tender any complaint.

“On the basis of DD entry and after taking suo motu notice, a case under section 393 (attempts to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station and an investigation is on,” the DCP had said.