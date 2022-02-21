Man with Stolen Watch Escapes after Stabbing Head Constable on Duty

Mangaluru: A man from Kasargod who had come to sell an expensive stolen watch at the Central Market stabbed the Head constable from the North Police station on duty and fled from the spot here on February 21.

The injured is identified as Vinod from the North Police Station.

According to the police, on February 21, at around 4:30 pm, the Bunder police received information that a man from Kasargod had come to the Central Market to sell an expensive stolen watch. Head constables Vinod and Praveen immediately reached the spot. While they tried to secure the accused, The accused stabbed head constable Vinod in the stomach.

HC Vinod has been admitted to the Yenepoya Hospital and is out of danger.