Man & Woman Arrested for Cheating an Octogenarian on Land Deal Documents

Mangaluru: The Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police have arrested Ashok Kumar (47) and Ms Reshma Vasudev Nayak (36), both residents of Udupi for forging signatures of an octogenarian and snatching away the land. Christine Edwin Joseph Gonsalves (84), a native of Bengaluru, presently residing at Bajpe, is the victim who was duped by this couple.

It is learnt that Christine owns 77 cents land at Moodatonse village of Udupi district. As per the complaint lodged, Christine had signed an agreement in March 2022 with the two accused persons for sale of 77 cents land. The two are also accused of forging Christine’s signature and applying to Udupi Urban Development Authority for change of land use. It is learnt that Ashok Kumar and Reshma through one of their friends, Rama Poojary, showed their interest to buy the land of Christine. After a sale deed was done, the duo gave Rs 30 lakh as advance, and promised to pay the rest of the amount within six months, following which the deed could be registered.

Eventually, the accused came up with an excuse saying that they are short of funds and requested Christine to get the 40 cents registered for which they have paid Rs 30 lakh as advance and that they will purchase the remaining 37 cents of land later. During this time, the duo played games by cheating the elderly lady by forging the sale of land documents for 77 cents by making Christine sign the papers, which she was not aware that they were cheating her. But this fraud was noticed that they had prepared various fake documents in this connection. In addition, the cheque for Rs 30 lakh given to Christine as advance had bounced with no funds in their bank account.

The police after arresting the duo had produced them before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to police custody for seven days, as per the police. The Crime police are further investigating into this case