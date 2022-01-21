Man & Woman Arrested & Sent to 5 Days Police Custody in Honey-Trap Case

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have been successful in arresting two persons, a man and a woman in connection to a honey-trap case. The arrested are identified as Kumar alias Raju, aged 35, hailing from Arkalgud Hassan and Ms Bhavya, aged 30, hailing from Somwarpet, Kodagu, and the both have been residing in a flat on lease in Maryhill, Mangaluru. We have learnt that the accused had contacted an astrologer/priest from Chikkamagaluru, and introducing them as a married couple, informed the priest of having problems in their married life. Later they convinced the priest to find a reliable remedy for their problems”.

The Police Commissioner further said, “The accused knew the priest very well and unfortunately had to shell out Rs 49 lakhs as the accused blackmailed him in August 2021 by posting his photos and videos in compromising position on social media and also threatened him that a sexual harassment case will be filed against him. They communicated with the priest from different phone numbers pretending themselves as police personnel, politicians and media personnel. We learnt that the accused had taken money from the priest as Rs 15 lakh cash, while Rs 34 lakh was taken in different bank accounts of other persons”.

“The accused have occupied a flat on lease for Rs 10 lakh and purchased two wheeler out of the Rs 49 lakhs. The police have seized from the accused possession, two gold rings worth Rs 37,000, Rs 31,000 cash and four mobile phones. There should be many other persons joined with this couple in this fraud, and we are investigating it. We have also found out that Raju alias Kumar has been changing his identification while calling the victim to swindle money from the priest, and at certain stage the victim had even tried to commit suicide due to all this harassing calls and threats.” said the Police Commissioner.

.Police Commissioner concluded saying that while such a big amount of money has been involved, there are chances this honey-trap operation might have been going on for a long time, and probably many have fallen as victims. “I urge people if they experience such kinds of issues, to come forward and file complaints with the police, before they become honey-trap. We have noticed that people are reluctant to come forward to file a complaint to save their prestige and out of fear, thus such cases get delayed in getting caught. We have locked up the accused under police custody for five days, during which more information would be gathered”..