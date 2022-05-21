Man, woman jump to death from 22nd floor in Noida



Noida: A man and a woman, both 28-year-olds, died by suicide after jumping off a building here in Noida, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad and the woman, jumped off at around 4 p.m. on Friday from the 22nd floor of F tower, 14th Avenue which comes under jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem and necessary legal action is being taken,” the official said.

During a preliminary probe it was revealed that both the dead were known to each other. It is yet to be ascertained as to why the duo took he extreme step.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” SHO Bisrakh Umesh Bahadur Singh told IANS.

The police have not registered any FIR in the case. The probe of the incident is still underway, the official added.