Managing Partner of DK’s FIRST Cinema Hall K Shankar Pai No More at age 55

Mangaluru: K SHANKAR PAI, one of the partners of Dakshina Kannada’s FIRST Cinema Hall ‘NEW CHITRA TALKIES’ in Car Street, Mangaluru, and the only single-screen theatre to show English Movies, passed away on Thursday, after a brief illness, at the age of 55. He is survived by his wife.

K Devadas Pai (L) and K Shanker Pai – Managing Partners

Shankar Pai joined the family business, as a third-generation heir in 1960, and took over the reins of the Cinema Hall completely with his brother in 2006, after the death of his father. The cinema hall (New Chitra Talkies) closed down after a 91-year stint, in 2017- and now it is a furniture showroom.

Started as Hindustan Cinema in 1926, and was rechristened ‘New Chitra Talkies’ in 1973, after renovation, the theatre hall screened some unforgettable movies for the people of Mangaluru. However, it couldn’t survive the dominance of multiplexes, and also failed to catch up with advancements in technology. The theatre used to be a favourite hangout for youth, ( I remember going to English movies during my College days) in the erstwhile undivided Dakshina Kannada.

