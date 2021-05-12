Spread the love



















Manchester City crowned Premier League champions



Manchester: Manchester City were on Tuesday crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions after Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford here. This is their third title in the last four years.

The result means that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City cannot be displaced from the top of the table, as they have built a 10-point lead over Manchester United. City now have 80 points while Manchester United have 70. Leicester City is placed third with 66 points.

“It is Guardiola’s 10th major honour since taking charge at City in 2016, and it comes a week after we booked our place in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain,]” Manchester City wrote on their official website.

“In a season like no other, one which has been significantly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, City have shown remarkable consistency in turbulent times, overcoming a gruelling fixture schedule by heavily rotating the squad to ensure every player has played a part in this success,” the club said.

The Premier League title is Manchester City’s second trophy of the season; they won the English League Cup last month.

Also, Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League final, where they will meet Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in Istanbul on May 29.