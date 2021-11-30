Mandates from MCC to Curb the Fears of Covid-19 Third Wave in City

Mangaluru: In order to curb the fears of Covid19 Third wave in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits effectively, a meeting headed by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar along with heads of various educational institutions was held at Mangala Auditorium in MCC Building on 30 November 2021

The following are the mandates decided in the meeting:



● Students entering Mangaluru City from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to compulsorily undergo an RT-PCR test done. They must subject themselves to the test once again after a period of seven days.

● All the cultural programs scheduled in the educational institutions must be postponed for a period of 2 months.

● All the workshops, conferences and seminars that have been scheduled in the educational institutions must be conducted online.

● A verification must be conducted whether students have received two-doses of anti-Covid vaccine.

● Students and the passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala are mandated to produce RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours.

● Medical and Paramedical students from Maharashtra and Kerala will be subjected to RT-PCR test between December 12 and 27 compulsorily.

● Daily commuters from Kerala entering Mangaluru for work or education purposes must subject themselves to RT-PCR test once in 14 days and produce a negative report compulsorily.

● If multiple cases are reported in a college at the same time, steps will be taken to treat those students according to the Covid19 guidelines. Primary contacts of affected persons whose test reports are negative will be quarantined for a period of seven days, after which they will be subjected to RT-PCR test to procure a negative report.

● All citizens under Corporation limits are requested to follow Covid appropriate behavior by wearing masks and using hand sanitizers.

● Information of students living as Paying Guests in the Corporation limits must be compulsorily handed to MCC by the college administration.

● Master Nodal Officers and Nodal Officers will be appointed to all colleges compulsorily. Any Covid related information must be submitted to the Primary health Care Centers under the officers.

● Students leaving for a different state must take permission from their respective college heads.

● If an area under MCC has an unvaccinated population of more than 10 people, it must be immediately brought to the notice of the MCC authorities. An ambulance will be sent to the area on behalf of the MCC to conduct a vaccination drive.

● The College representatives have promised to approach MCC in case any help is necessary.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ajith; District Health Officer Dr. Kishore; District Covid Nodal Officer Dr. Ashok; Corporation Health Officer Dr. Manjayya Shetty; Corporation Covid and Malaria Nodal Officer Dr. Annayya Kulal; D.S.O Dr K Jagadish and heads of various educational institutions were present at the meeting.