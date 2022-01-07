Mandaviya meets Covid-infected healthcare workers at AIIMS



New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday to meet the Covid-infected doctors and healthcare workers.

Wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, he visited healthcare workers who are admitted in the hospital and asked their well-being during the visit.

“Today, met the Covid infected healthcare workers at AIIMS New Delhi and inquired about their health. Our health army is playing a crucial role in keeping the country safe. The country is safe only when they are healthy. I pray for all HCW’s speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Healthcare workers testing positive for Covid infection has become a major concern seeing the surge in the daily cases. Over a hundred doctors and medical staff have tested positive for Covid in several Delhi hospitals in the last one week. According to a source, around 50 doctors are in isolation in the AIIMS currently.

In Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, 14 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19. A source in RML Hospital said that around 25 resident doctors and healthcare staffs are in isolation due to Covid infection. Over a dozen resident doctors and healthcare workers have turned covid positive at Safdarjung hospital, said a source.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain accepted that the healthcare workers at Delhi’s different hospitals have tested positive for Covid, but said the situation is not alarming.