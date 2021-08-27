Spread the love



















Mandaviya takes charge as Stop TB Partnership Board Chairperson



New Delhi: India’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took over charge as the Chairperson of Stop TB Partnership Board.

Holding the post until 2024, he will lead the efforts of the Stop TB Partnership Secretariat, partners, and the TB community at large, towards reaching the UN TB targets by 2022, a milestone moment in the effort to end TB by 2030, a statement said.

“I am honored to take the Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Board and thus secure continuation of the commitment to global efforts to end this devastating disease worldwide by 2030. I look forward towards working with the Stop TB Partnership Board and Secretariat in leading the efforts to end TB,” Mandaviya said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to end TB in the country by 2025, he also expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, Dr Harsh Vardhan and appreciated the initiatives taken by the partnership under his guidance.

Stop TB Partnership Executive Director, Dr Lucica Ditiu, acknowledging India’s efforts to eliminate TB, said that the new leadership’s experience, and passion will be instrumental in taking the organisation forward in the next three years.

