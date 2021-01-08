Spread the love



















Mandd Sobhann Congratulates CM Kejriwal for the Formation of Konkani Academy

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann congratulated the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal for the approval to set up a Konkani Academy in Delhi in the cabinet on January 8.

To promote Konkani Language, the CM of Delhi has taken a bold step to set up the Konkani academy for the Konkani speaking people in Delhi.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Mandd Sobhann expressed extreme joy on the Delhi Government’s decision to form an Academy for Konkani speaking people in Delhi.

Mandd Sobhann also thanked CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP Government for taking this extraordinary step.

Mandd Sobhann has also congratulated the Konkani Association of Delhi, for this remarkable achievement.

