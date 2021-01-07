Spread the love



















Mandd Sobhann Monthly Theatre: Invitation to Performing Troupes

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann, World’s Premier Konkani Cultural Organisation, invites Konkani performing troupes desirous of presenting a performance between April and December 2021 at Kalangann, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru.

The performance should be of two hours. It could be – Theatre, Dance, Music, Yakshagana, Zagor, Khell, or any other folk art form – of Konkani people of any region, religion or dialect. Apart from the opportunity to perform, troupes also will be provided – sound and light, publicity, coffee and snacks and other facilities available at Kalangann. Over and above, each troupe will also be given a fixed amount as performing charges. Troupes travelling from outside will also be provided travel fare and board and lodge.

Interested troupes please apply with – full name of the troupe, name of the form to be presented, full address and other required details to this whatsapp No. 8105226626.

MANDD SOBHANN

Kalaangann, Makale,

Shaktinagar, Mangalore – 575 016

Ph: +91 8105 22 6626 / 0824-2230489/2232239

website : www.manddsobhann.org

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ManddSobhann/