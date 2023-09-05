Mandd Sobhann Releases Songs of Konkani Movie ‘Osmitay’ and Stages the Play `Nimnnem Utor’

Mangaluru: The 261st Program of the Monthly Theatre Series, Organized by Mandd Sobhann- a premier organization working for the promotion of Konkani Culture, was held at Kalangann on Sunday, September 3.

The highlight of the Program was the Audio Launch of the Konkani Movie ‘Osmitay’, Produced by Mandd Sobhann, which is Slated to hit the Screens on September 15th. The Songs of the Movie were Released in a Unique way by Placing a Gramophone Needle on a Record. The Guests who Released the Songs included Kalangann’s Pirgent Roy Castelino, and Steven Dias, a Customs Officer and Konkani Enthusiast.

Speaking on the Occasion, Roy Castelino Praised Mandd Sobhann for its Efforts in Preserving and Promoting Konkani Culture and Language. He added, the Movie ‘Osmitay’ was a Feather in the Cap of Mandd Sobhann’s Achievements and Wished them Success. Steven Dias said that the Movie was Eric Ozario’s Dream come true, and hoped that its Success would inspire more Konkani Filmmakers to come Forward.

The Second Part of the Program was the Presentation of the Konkani Play ‘Nimnnem Utor’ (The Final Words) Directed by Vidhu Uchil. The Play was Performed by the Team Mandd, comprising Savita Kalakul, Amrin Christon Kalakul and Vikas Kalakul. Originally Written in Malayalam by G. Sankara Pillai with the Title ‘Bharatha Vakyam’ and Translated to Kannada by Na Damodar Shetty, This Play is Translated to Konkani by Vitori Karkal and Rony Crasta Kelarai. The Play depicts the Plight of a Once Celebrated Theatre Actor in his Final Days.

The Play was Inaugurated by Gourish Vernekar, a Konkani Leader from Goa, who Rang the Bell to Mark the Beginning of the Show. Alron Rodrigues Kalakul Designed the Music and Kingsley Nazareth Designed the Stage Lighting.

The Program was witnessed by Gurkar Eric Ozario, Mandd Sobhann President Louis J. Pinto, Secretary Kishore Fernandes, Co-ordinator Stany Alvares, Denis Monteiro, Ashwin dcosta, Wencita Dias, Nellu Permannur, Cajetan Dias, Joel Pereira and other Dignitaries along with a packed Audience.

Like this: Like Loading...