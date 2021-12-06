Mandd Sobhann: THREE Plays Staged in Honour of ‘CHAFRA’

Mangaluru: Konkani’s premier cultural organisation Mandd Sobhann celebrated the 20th anniversary of its monthly theatre series by presenting the 240th one, on 05 December, 2021 in Kalangan. In support of the various activities organised by Mandd Sobhann Olwyn Rodrigues, renowned C.A. inaugurated the “Tenko Abhiyan ” to bring in funds.

Following this, prizes were distributed to the children who won in the online singing contest “Kuru Kuru Kana”. Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario and President Louis Pinto were present on stage. The Coordinator of the contest, Raina Castelino announced the names of the winners.

Charles Sequiera, a senior theatre artist, launched the monthly theatre by ringing the bell. A moment of silence was observed as a gesture of respect for the departed Rev. Fr. Charles Vas, the winner of the 4th Kalakar puraskar.

On the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of Chafra D’Costa who was the co-founder of Mandd Sobhann, three of his plays were performed. The team Mandd under the direction of Vikas Kalakul performed two plays, namely “Mho’jya Putacho Kinnkullo” and “Tomato” and the team Astitva under the direction of Denis Monteiro performed the play “Handdo Uttla”.

Amrin D’Souza, Sujaya D’Souza, Jasmine D’Souza, Sandeep Mascarenhas and Jeevan Siddi acted in ‘Mhojya Putacho Kinnkullo’, Alban D’silva, Vreethan Pinto, Romario Pinto, Imani D’Souza, and Preethika D’Souza acted in Tomato. Reinald Lobo, Aston D’Souza, and Rony Crasta Kelarai were a part of the technical team.

Denis Monteiro, Donna D’souza, Sandeep Tellis, Jackson Dcunha, Anstin Machado, were actors in ‘Handdo Uttla’. Christopher Dsouza, Satish P B, Clanwin Fernandes, Zeena Braggs, and Samuel Mathias were the technical team for this play. Sound systems were arranged by Surabhi Sounds and Angels, Padil looked after the lighting. Vitori Karkal compèred the programme.

Monthly Theatre of Mandd Sobhann which commenced on 06 January, 2002, successfully completed 20 years and gave a platform for Konkani music, singing, dance, theatre, Yakshagana, Manddo, Gumat songs, and many more Konkani cultural performances.