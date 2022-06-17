Mandd Sobhann to Host ‘Transcending Boundaries’ a Unique Musical Concert on 21 June at Kalaangan, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru to mark World Music Day

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Konkani culture. But once a year, on the occasion of World Music Day, Mandd Sobhann also organizes programs of music in other languages. In continuation of this tradition, Mandd Sobhann will present a unique musical concert named ‘Transcending Boundaries’ on 21 June 2022 on the occasion of World Music Day.

Addressing media persons Mandd Sobhann Gurkar, Eric Ozario said, “In this special programme, ‘Transcending Boundaries’, Eshan Fernandes, studying Materials Engineering at the University of British Columbia, Canada; will be singing twelve songs in twelve different languages. He will be accompanied by his father, Alwyn Fernandes, on the guitar, Stephen Frank on the piano, and Melwyn Fernandes on percussion”.

Dr Ravishankar Rao, professor at Mangalore University will compere the event. The eminent artist Wilson Souza will capture the songs on canvas. The paintings will be auctioned at the end of the show. This 90 minute concert will commence at 6:30 pm at Kalaangan. Admission is free. All you music lovers don’t miss this unique and one-of-a-kind Music Extravaganza.

It should be noted that Eshan Fernandes with roots in Mangaluru, is the grandson of Eric Ozario. Eshan Fernandes, coordinator Stany Alvares, PRO Victor Mathias, and media in-charge Titus Noronha were present during the press meet.