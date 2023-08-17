Mangala Badminton Association to host ‘Mangala Cup Junior 2023 Open Badminton Tournament’



Mangaluru: With the motto, “Let’s Celebrate Badminton” addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangalore Press Club, Suprith Alva, the President of Mangala Badminton Association said, ” We are proud to announce that Mangala Badminton Association, Bengaluru will be hosting ‘MANGALA CUP JUNIOR 2023 Open Badminton Tournament on 26 and 27 August 2023 at the U S Mallya Indoor Stadium, Lalbagh, Mangaluru. There are 24 categories in the tournament, and all the winners and Runners-Up will be awarded with attractive cash prizes”.

” Matches will be played throughout the day, and if required will continue in the night also. Yonex Branded feather shuttles will be used for the tournament. We are expecting around 400 entries for the tournament, having received nearly 90 entries already. Except as otherwise provided by the committee, the rules of BAI will apply. For the tournament categories, the date of birth should be- (born or after)- Under-9 : 28-8-2014; Under-11 : 28-8-2012; Under-13 : 28-8-2010; Under-15: 28-8-2008; Under-17 : 28-8-2006; and Under -19 : 28-8-2004. The last date to receive entries is 22 August 2023″ added Suprith Alva.

Terrance Ajay- Sports Convener; Santhosh Kumar Shetty- Development Convener; C S Bhandary- Organizing secretary; Ms Lakshmi P Suvarna- Treasurer; Deepak Kumar-Secretary; among other committee members were present during the press meet.

THE LAST DATE TO SUBMIT ENTRIES IS 22 AUGUST 2023 BY 6 PM

FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT: 9620189525; 9980310404; 9886731468; 8871495565

Like this: Like Loading...