Mangalore Bar Association Condemns Arrest of Young Advocate in Punjalkatte

Mangaluru: Members of the Legal Firm along with the Bantwal Bar Association (R) under the leadership of the former President of MBA Advocate S P Chengappa, staged a protest in Bantwal on December 5, against the arrest of a young advocate Kuldeep Shetty, by the Punjalkatte police on December 3 night.

Condemning the act of Punjalkatte police, General Secretary of MBA Advocate Sridhar Yenmakaje speaking to mangalorean.com said, “On December 3, a case was filed against the young advocate Kuldeep Shetty at Punjalkatte police station by his neighbour. In this connection, the Pujalkatte police arrested Kuldeep late in the night, which the Mangalore Bar Association condemns. A civil case is in the court and the neighbours had filed a false theft case against Advocate Kuldeep”.

Advocate Sridhar further said, “Even though there is a restraining order against the opponent in the Civil Litigation Court, the opponent filed a case against Kuldeep in the Punjalkatte Police station. The police filed an FIR against Kuldeep based on a false complaint and entered the house of the lawyer at night. The Association strongly condemns the police atrocity against the young advocate”.

In a press release, the President of the Mangalore Bar Association Prithviraj Rai stated, “The Bantwal court has directed a senior police officer to investigate the police atrocity against the young advocate and submit a report. The Association has urged senior police officers and the government to take strict action against the police who entered the advocate’s house late in the night and arrested him. If the officers and the government fail to take action, the association will take appropriate legal action”.