Mangalore-based Plangle Studio Wins Best Indie Studio Award in Mumbai



Mangaluru: Plangle Studio, based in Bejai-Kapikad, Mangaluru, has been awarded the Best Indie Studio at ANN Awards, which took place in Mumbai on August 26, 2022. ANN Awards are presented by Animation Xpress and are India’s largest awards in the animation space. Other award winners during the event included major studios such as Green Gold, Cosmos Maya, Paperboat Design Studio, Viacom18 and Reliance Animation Studio.

Prajwal Vas, CEO and founder of Plangle Studio, believes that this award provides good exposure and is a boost for talent in Mangaluru. There is immense artistic talent in Mangaluru and the city can be a hub for creative professionals, similar to Mumbai and Bengaluru, Prajwal said. He has established the studio to hire local talent, train them to create world-class VFX and animation to serve the global film industry. Plangle Studio has done the VFX, edit, DI and VFX supervision for Tulu superhit film Raj Sounds and Lights which recently completed 100 days in cinemas.

Plangle Studio also did the VFX and colour grade for Tulu film Pepperere Perererere. Other notable works of the studio include: Ninnanthor yaru ilvallo, an animation song featuring a digital version of Dr. Rajkumar. The song is a preview for upcoming Kannada movie Daredevil Musthafa, which is based on a novel by the same name written by Mysurean novelist Poornachandra Tejasvi and directed by debutant director Shashank Sogal. The song is a first-of its kind animation and was created entirely in Mangaluru by Plangle Studio, it has received over 6 lakh views on YouTube so far.

The studio has also done other animation work for this film which is currently under post-production and slated for release later this year. The next project on Plangle Studio’s roster, in collaboration with a Bangalore-based studio, is Kannada film Spooky College directed by Bharath G and other Kannada film projects. Plangle Studio is also the recipient of a grant under the IDEA2PoC Grant Scheme of Karnataka Startup Policy, KITS, Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T Govt. of Karnataka.

Prajwal is the son of Jeevan Vas and Ms Veronica Vas of Kalpane/Kulshekar in the City. Prajwal is married to Ms Swarooprani and has a son by name, Elijah.

TEAM MANGALOREAN congratulates Prajwal Vas for his achievement and wishes him more success in future endeavours.

Like this: Like Loading...