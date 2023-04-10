Mangalore BC Champions in 2nd Edition Karnataka Basketball League



Mangaluru: The Final phase of Karnataka Rural Basketball league at Kanteerava courts on 9 April 2023. In the Final league, matches played

1. Mangalore bc 83 ( Rajath 22, Sowkin Shetty 11) bt Aryans bc Mysore 58( Vijay 17, Deepak 15) Ht 47-28.

2. Vivekananda bc Mandya 100( Shashank raj 22, Raghavendra 13) bt Pinakini bc Gauribidanur 82( Venugopal 27, Umar 15) Ht 53-20.

Photo : Standing L to R – Suraj, Aditya, R Rajan ( Vice President KSBBA), Dr. K Govindaraj MLC , president FIBA ASIA, Sowkin Shetty, B Dayananda IPS President KSBBA, Gunashekhara S ( Vice President) , Naveen Shetty ( secretary Mangalore bc), Pradeep, Sai Samyam, Pradyumna.

Sitting- Aniket Rao, Ashwij, Rajath, Vinith poojary.

Mangalore bc is the champion of this 2nd edition of the KBL League.

Placing: 1. Mangalore bc 2. Vivekananda bc Mandya 3. Aryans bc Mysore 4. Pinakini bc Gauribidnur.

Cash prize :

Ist place – Rs 50,000/-

IInd place – Rs. 30,000/-

III rd place – Rs 20, 000/-

Like this: Like Loading...