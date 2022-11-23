Mangalore Central Railway Station to have Additional No 4 & No 5 Platforms by Feb 2023

Mangaluru: After the operationalisation of the new pit line, the preliminary work has begun for the new platforms, Platform No 4 and 5, at Mangaluru Central Railway station. After dismantling and shifting the existing stabling line (present fifth line in the yard), shifting of OHE masts and dismantling the hydrant, the construction of the platform is in progress, which started in May 2022. The platform will be constructed in Random Rubble masonry and by filling the earth. A cable duct will be provided on the platform. Chequered tiles will be provided on the edges of the platform and tactile tiles will be provided to guide visually challenged passengers.

In addition to this, platform benches and water booths will be provided. A new hydrant will come up for watering of coaches in platform No 3 and Platform No 4. Platform shelters, an extension of the foot over bridges and the provision of a Lift/ Escalator on the platform are also being planned. The construction of these two No 4 and No 5 platforms is expected to be completed by February 2023, for Rs 4.5 crore. The new platform will be 540 m long and 10 m wide.

Trees Saved from getting Axed! Two Ashwatha Trees Relocated

Meanwhile, two Hiawatha trees which were in the way of the platform construction were relocated to a different area in the railway station compound, by environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche. Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari during the weekend had reviewed the progress of the work and assured the work completed will be done by February 2023.

