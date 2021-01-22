Spread the love



















‘MANGALORE CHALLENGERS TROPHY’ VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on 23-01-2021

The unexpected Covid crisis has brought the whole world to a standstill. Every droplet of life is affected by its vicious hands The Sports arena which was also left barren and isolated is indeed heartbreaking to all sports lovers and fans.

We “Stadium Friends” gathered together to kick start sporting events are indeed happy to announce “Mangalore Challengers Trophy” at Mangala Stadium, Mangalore on 23-01-2021 5:00 PM onwards with 6 invited professional teams from Karnataka & Kerala. All players who played for Indian National Team, Karnataka & Kerala State teams will participate in the tournament. This mega event is sponsored by Boubyan Industry for Gases Kuwait.

All are invited to this grand event.

For Sponsorship & advertisement Call Nayan: 63 62 610 173