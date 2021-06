Spread the love



















Mangalore City Police and DK District Police Destroy 300 Kg Seized Narcotics

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police and DK District Police destroy 300 kgs of ganja and other drugs that were seized in various cases as part of the Anti-drug day at the industrial area near Kolnad Junction, Mulki here on June 26.

