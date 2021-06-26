Spread the love



















Mangalore City Police and DK District Police Destroy 354 Kg Seized Narcotics

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police and DK District Police destroy 354 kgs of ganja and other drugs that were seized in various cases as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, at the industrial area near Kolnad Junction, Mulki here on June 26.

The seized drugs were destroyed at the RAMK Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant at Kolnad industrial area near Mulki.

Addressing the media persons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Today we are observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which is also a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illegal drug trade observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. To mark this day, our DG & IGP Praveen Sood has instructed the police department to destroy the seized drugs in all the districts and permission has been obtained from the court through the drug disposal committee”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “In 50 cases in the police commissionerate, we had seized 130kgs of ganja, including 68 grams of MDMA, 18 grams brown sugar, 18 grams cocaine, 41 sheets of LSD, all worth Rs 10 lakh. Today we have destroyed 130 kgs of Ganja. Mangaluru is an education hub and students from other states and districts come here to pursue their education. Many youths are being enticed into using drugs even with the knowledge of how harmful it is and many spoil their lives quickly getting addicted to substances. It is our duty to protect our youth from falling prey to drugs. In this fight, the public should join hands with the police department by informing us of any such activities going on.”

Addressing the mediapersons SP of DK Sonawane Rishikesh said, “Today we have disposed 224 kgs of ganja in 5 cases through the drug disposal committee. In the past four years in 89 cases in the district, we have arrested 153 persons and seized 383 kgs of ganja. We have followed all the procedures and with the permission of the court, we have destroyed 224 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakhs”.

Police inspectors, PSIs from all the police stations were present during the disposal of seized drug.

