Mangalore Civic Group Submits Memorandum to Top Cop to Curb Moral Policing Menace

Mangaluru: In view of the increasing incidences of brutal attacks on citizens by vigilante groups, Mangalore Civic Group has presented a memorandum to the Mangaluru City Police to take immediate measures to curb the menace of moral policing in the city.

A delegation comprising Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran and Oswald Pereira met the City Police Commissioner Sri N. Shashi Kumar at his office on Monday, 20th December 2021 and handed over the memorandum.

The memorandum states that the menace of moral policing has been troubling Mangalore city for many decades and it has increased during the last few months, with people being attacked in buses and parks, on roads and beaches, in colleges and hotels. It further states that in many cases the offenders are booked but let off later without being brought to justice. Hence these violators have lost the fear of law and sent a wrong message to the law-abiding public.

Referring to the impact on the city, it states that the crime of moral policing and religious vigilantism has disturbed the peace and communal harmony in Mangaluru. It has brought shame to Mangaluru and adversely affected educational institutions, the tourism industry, and other businesses in and around Mangaluru.

In conclusion, it suggested to the police to sensitize bus conductors and drivers on the issue, collaborate with educational institutions, install warning posters in bus stops and parks and introduce a 24×7 helpline and women’s safety app. It also asked the police to impose spot fines and criminal cases, and follow up the cases to secure conviction of the culprits. It urged the police to publicize in the news media all the counter measures that they take to curb the menace.

City Police Commissioner Sri N. Shashi Kumar informed the delegates that the police have been acting promptly on receiving complaints about vigilante incidents and strict law enforcement is being done to control such crimes. He told the delegates that his message to the youth of the city is to act responsibly and not to fall prey to bad influences and indulge in vigilante activities.

The Mangalore Civic Group was formed in 2015 under the erstwhile name ‘MCC Civic Group’ to foster citizen participation in local self-governance and tackle other civic issues in Mangaluru.