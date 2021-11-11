Spread the love



















Mangalore Civic Group urges MUDA to Involve Citizens & Ward Committees for Developing Parks

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Civic Group has submitted an appeal to the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to involve citizens and the newly created Ward Committees in the planning and execution of the 15 parks that MUDA has envisaged to construct in the first phase to give more green space to Mangaluru city.

A delegation comprising Prathapchandra Kedilaya and Suresh Nayak of Mangalore Civic Group met the MUDA Chairman, Ravishankar Mijar, and the MUDA Commissioner Dr. Bhaskar N. at the MUDA office on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, and handed over a memorandum signed by 21 members from different wards of Mangaluru. They congratulated MUDA for having conceived the idea of constructing parks at every Ward in Mangaluru. Both the Chairman and the Commissioner welcomed the appeal and assured the representatives of Mangalore Civic Group of favorable consideration.

Mangalore Civic Group was at the forefront of the campaign to start Ward Committees and Area Sabhas for local ward governance in Mangaluru. The city corporation has now constituted Ward Committees in all 60 Wards of Mangaluru. Maintenance of parks is one of the functions of the Ward Committees as mandated by the KMC (Amdt) Act of 2011. Involving the citizens of the Ward represented through Ward Committees and Area Sabhas by the MUDA would be a boon to participatory democracy. Mangalore Civic Group looks forward to working with MUDA on developing excellent parks for Mangalore.

The Mangalore Civic Group was formed in 2015 under the erstwhile name ‘MCC Civic Group’ to foster citizen participation in local self-governance.

