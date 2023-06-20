Mangalore Diocesan Delegates Greet the New DK Deputy Commissioner

Mangaluru: A delegation representing the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore greeted the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, 29 June in his office. The team on behalf of the Bishop of Mangalore Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha welcomed the new DC Mullai Muhilan and wished him a successful stint at Mangaluru.

The delegation included Diocesan PRO Roy Castelino, Director of Father Muller Institutions Rev Richard Coelho, Director of St Joseph Engineering College at Vamanjoor Rev Prakash DSouza, the outgoing and the newly elected Presidents of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Stany Lobo and Alwyn DSouza respectively, among others. The team paid a pleasant visit and presented him with a book and a covering letter of wishes from the Bishop.

