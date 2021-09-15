Spread the love



















Mangalore Diocese Along with CODP Disburse Scholarship to 91 Students

Mangaluru: In a formal felicitation programme, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore awarded scholarships to 91 deserving students from high school, college and PG studies, at the Bishop’s House, here on September 15.

The application for scholarships was collected by Canara Organization for Development & Peace (CODP) and the funds were disbursed by the Diocese of Mangaluru.

Welcoming the gathering, Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director CODP-ISD and Secretary, Commission for Social Development delivered the introductory remarks. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha handed over the scholarship cheques to the poor and deserving students to pursue their education.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Without education, life would be miserable. Education does contribute a lot towards both a progressive society and also towards an individual’s personal development. The enlightenment that education brings in and around us will help us to build a healthy and progressive society. The diocese of Mangalore has contributed a lot to the society through education, health and other development programmes”.

Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, Diocesan Procurator, Roy Castelino Diocesan PRO were present among the many. Fr Vincent D’Souza compered the programme.

