Spread the love



















Mangalore Diocese Condemns Statement by MP Karandlaje against Churches on COVID Vaccine

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Diocese condemned the statement made by MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje. The allegations by MP Karandlaje have hurt the sentiments of the people of Mangalore Diocese”, stated the press release issued by the PRO of Mangaluru diocese Roy Castelino on behalf of the Bishop of Mangaluru on May 20.

The press release stated, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christian community is helping the needy in the diocese. Churches are creating awareness on COVID-19 among the faithful and helping the needy by all means. The Mangaluru diocese has joined hands with the District administration and the health department to open COVID care centres”.

“In the beginning, the diocese had started the Vaccination campaign in the church premises. The Bishop, priests and other Christian leaders have themselves given example to the people by getting themselves vaccinated and encouraging their followers to get the benefits of vaccination. But the MP of Udupi – Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje accusing the church of advising Christians against being vaccinated, which has hurt the sentiments of the people of the diocese. The diocese condemns the false accusation by MP Shobha Karandlaje”, stated PRO Roy Castelino.

Like this: Like Loading...