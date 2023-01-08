Mangalore diocese holds Eucharistic Procession, announces ‘Family Year’

Mangaluru: The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore held a solemn Eucharistic procession on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral. Thousands of Catholics from in and around Mangalore partook in the same with devotion and discipline.

The Year 2023 in the diocese of Mangalore is declared as the ‘Year of Family’ at the end of the Eucharistic Procession.

Prior to the procession, mass was offered by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore at Milagres Church, after which the Eucharistic procession was held. The procession led by the bishop culminated at Rosario Cathedral with adoration.

The Eucharistic procession was held on the solemnity of the Epiphany also called Feast of the Epiphany, Theophany, or Three Kings’ Day, commemorating the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, represented by the Magi, and the manifestation of his divinity.

In his homily, the bishop said, “We need to search God first in the Holy Scriptures and then in the hearts of each other.” He further said, “The Word of God in our hands is our Star pointing towards Jesus. The Gospel itself becomes our star which draws us unto Jesus. Our hearts will burn with the Word of God when we read and reflect on it. The Word of God will make us realize that Jesus walks with us,” he added.

All the faithful participated in the procession with utmost devotion and discipline without causing any disturbance to the general public.

Rev. Fr Chethan Lobo, OFM Cap, Editor of Sevak Monthly preached a homily at the Rosario Cathedral grounds. He elaborated on the theme, “Humane Family: Hope of the Future”, and brought out some areas to bring renewal and reformation in modern Christian families.

Rev. Fr Vijay Machado, Director of Mangala Jyothi animated the ceremony. The bishop thanked all for making this procession a great success.

Report by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC

Pics by Stanly Bantwal & Jostan D’Souza