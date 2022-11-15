Mangalore Diocese Holds Orientation on Amendments to Income Tax for Priests, Heads of Institutions, Parish Secretary and Accountants

Mangaluru: Diocese of Mangalore organised an orientation programme for all the priests, heads of institutions, Parish Pastoral Parishad secretary and parish accountants on the recent amendments to the Income Tax and other related issues at Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi here on November 15.

CA Sunil R J Gonsalves conducted the orientation programme. He enlightened the participants on the recent amendments to the Income Tax Act and clarified several doubts.

The Income Tax orientation programme will go up to November 17, 2022. It was a half a day programme spread over 3 days for four batches.

On November 15, 202 the priests, heads of the institutions, PPP Secretaries and parish accountants from Pezar, Surathkal, Bantwal and Moodbidri deaneries attended the training session in the morning. Whereas the Episcopal City and Mangalore City deanery underwent training in the afternoon session.

The orientation programme for the Vittal, Permannur, Kirem and Belthangady deaneries will be held on November 16, 2022. Similarly, Bela and Puttur deanery will be having the same on November 17, 2022.

Bishop of Mangalore, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General, Fr Victor Vijay Lobo, Financial administrator of the diocese, and Anil Rupesh Dsouza, diocesan accountant and Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Pastoral Institute were present and coordinated the programme.

Report & Pics by Fr Anil Fdes, CCC