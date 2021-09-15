Spread the love



















Mangalore Diocese honours ‘Best Teacher’ awardees and 1st Rank holder in CA Exam 2021

Mangaluru: As a feather on its cap, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore took pride in honouring Evarist Felix Crasta, Cascia High School, for securing district level ‘Best Teacher Award and Ruth Clare D’Silva, Bendur for All India Rank (AIR) 1 in ICAI CA Exam 2021.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore felicitated both the achievers in a felicitation programme held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at The Bishop’s House, Mangalore here.

Among the four teachers, only Evarist Felix Crasta was present for the felicitation programme. Edward D’Souza, Govt. Higher Primary School Kattadabailu, Belthangady secured State Level Best Teacher Award, Sunil Sequeira, D K Z P U Primary School, Moodupadukodi, Bantwal and Odrine Emilia D’Souza, Agrar Church School (Aided) Bantwal secured the Best teacher Award at the taluk level.

Evarist Crasta said, “Awards come in search of those who work sincerely and dedication. I never worked for either awards or praises. I tried to be faithful in my profession and to the Catholic Board of Education. I am grateful to the diocese for recognising me and honouring me here.”

“Ruth D’Silva has brought laurels to our diocese and to the Catholic Community in Mangalore. It’s the rarest achievement through which she has made us proud,” said Roy Castelino, PRO, Mangalore Diocese.

Ruth D’Silva received the honour from Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha with much joy. “I am really grateful to the diocese for recognising me and felicitating me. My passion and dedication at work and studies has brought me this honour. I thank my parents for their constant support in achieving this height.”

Addressing the gathering, Bishop said, “Ruth D’Silva is a youth icon and a great inspiration for the youth to achieve their dreams. Both, Ruth D’Silva, Evarist Felix Crasta and other teachers have made us proud.” Teachers and accountants are both important to us. They guide us in our everyday life. They solve our problems. Their service itself is a great contribution to society, the bishop added.

Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Fr Victor Vijay Lobo and Roy Castelino, PROs, Mangalore Diocese were present among the many. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director CODP-ISD and Secretary, Commission for Social Development compered the programme.

