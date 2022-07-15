Mangalore Diocese Officials, Leaders Representatives Meet and Greet Dr Veerendra Heggade

Mangaluru: In a formal meeting held on Friday, July 15, 2022, the officials of the Diocese of Mangalore, Catholic Sabha and Youth leaders with a few representatives of priests, nuns and lay faithful met the recently nominated member of Rajya Sabha Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala at his residence in Dharmasthala.

Msgr Very Rev. Fr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Very Rev. Dr J. B. Saldanha and Mr Roy Castelino, PR Officers of the diocese, Rev. Fr Rupesh Madtha, Designate Editor of Raknno Weekly, Rev. Fr Anil Fernandes, Director, Canara Communication Centre, Dr John DSilva, Secretary, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Mr Romans Lobo, member of the Commission for Inter Religious Dialogue congratulated the nominated Member of Parliament Dr Heggade on behalf of the Bishop and the diocese.

Dr Heggade was felicitated with Boquete of flowers and shawls by Msgr Very Rev. Maxim L. Noronha Vicar General on behalf of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore.

In his response Dr Heggade said, “Bishop of Mangalore wished me over the phone recently and I was glad to speak to him. Through Rural development projects, self-employment and women empowerment, we were able to attract the Central government and those successful models were replicated across the country. Through my nomination to Rajya Sabha I will extend my service to the country and represent you all.”

The President and office bearers of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) Mr Stany Lobo, President, Mr Manohar Coutinho and Mr Vinod Pinto, vice presidents, Mr Alphonse Fernandes, treasurer, Mr Francis Serrao, joint treasurer and Mr Paul Rolphy Dcosta, immediate past president greeted Mr Heggade with flowers and shawls.

The president and office bearers of Catholic Sabha, Belthangady unit, Mr Edward Rego, president, Mr Jerome Lobo, immediate past President Mr Arun Fernandes, vice president and Mr Gregory Fernandes, joint secretary greeted Dr Heggade and felicitated him with shawls and flower garland.

Fr Joseph Cardoza, parish priest, Balthangady, Fr Clifford Pinto, Principal, Belthangady, Mrs Pauline Rego, Belthamgady Fr James D’Souza, parish Priest Ujire, Fr Vijay Lobo, Principal Anugraha English Medium School, Ujire, Rev. Fr Basil Vas, Parish Priest, Madanthyar, Mr Leo Rodrigues, Mr Vivek Vincent Pais and Mr Jerald Moras Belthangady, Religious sisters from Belthangady and Badyar Sr Flossy, Sr Ramitha, Sr Jyothsna, Sr Sevrine and Sr Valsa congratulated Dr Heggade and offered him a Boquete of flowers.

Rev. Fr Ashwin Cardoza, Director, Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Mangalore, president Jaison Lawrence Crasta and Naveen D’Souza were present.

Mr Romans Lobo addressing the gathered noted that Dr Heggade is the recipient of the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, which was bestowed on him in 2015 for his philanthropic and charitable works to uplift the masses.

He further noted that the Rajya Sabha nominated member Mr Heggade would be representing Karnataka State and expand the state’s representation in the Rajya Sabha. He has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades. He has led various transformative initiatives for rural development and the promotion of self-employment.

Report by Fr Anil Fernandes, Pics by Stanly Bantwal