Mangalore Diocese rejoices with 5 newly ordained priests

MANGALURU: “I have loved you with an everlasting love, I have called you and you are mine”. These words expressed to Prophet Jeremiah have become true in the lives of five deacons who were ordained priests on Thursday, April 29, 2022 by His Excellency Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. The ordination ceremony took place at the Rosario Cathedral in the presence of priests, religious and lay faithful with a meaningful celebration.

Fr Ivan Peter Cordeiro (Arva), Fr Vijay Monteiro (Banakal, Mudigere, Chikamagaluru), Fr Vivek Deepak Pinto (Madanthyar), Fr Johnson Denzil Pereira (Omzoor), and Fr Vivian Nishanth Rodrigues (Kollangana) were the newly ordained priests. The Diocese of Mangalore (DOM) rejoiced with happiness for the gift of Priesthood and thanked the Lord for anointing these five newly ordained priests.

In his homily Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha invited the five ordained ministers to achieve holiness through the order of priesthood. Bishop said, “Every ordained priest is called for holiness. A priest becomes holy by celebrating the sacraments. The holiness of a priest doesn’t take away his weaknesses. Hence, he needs to find strength in his weaknesses by surrendering himself to God and totally depending on Him. This becomes the personal mission of every priest in the path of Holiness”.

At the end of the Eucharistic Mass, Rev. Fr Rockwin Pinto, Professor, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu introduced the newly ordained priests. He said, “Today the Church rejoices with heartfelt gratitude for the immense gift which priests represent through their hidden and tireless service. The Diocese of Mangalore which has grown in leaps and bounds through the dedication of innumerable priests exalts in the Lord today with adding of five more priests with a prayer that they remain faithful to their vocation as “friends of Christ”, whom he has called by name, chosen and sent as witnessed in the rite of Ordination.”

Rev. Johnson Vincent Periera, one among the ordained said, “I am extremely glad to witness this great day of my life. I have been waiting and preparing for this day. A trillion thanks to God Almighty who made it possible.”

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha thanked their parents, parish priests, formators, ministry guides and all those involved in their formation.

Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Very Rev. Victor George DSouza, Chancellor, Very Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao, Rector of the Seminary, Rev. Fr Alfred J Pinto, Rector of the Cathedral and a band of priests were present. Choir was led by the Rosario Church Choir group. Rev. Fr Vijay Machado, Director, DBCLC, Bajjodi animated the ordination ceremony.

About the Newly Ordained Priests:

Fr Johnson Denzil Pereira was born on 12 November 1993 in the family of Francis Pereira and Leena Pereira from Holy Family Church, Omzoor. He has an older brother and has a graduation in Science (BSc.) He did his regency at St Philomena College, Puttur and his diaconal ministry at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Belthangady. He completed his seminary formation at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu. Known for his studiousness and skills of management with a special talent of singing and music, his motto for his priestly life is: “to preach the Word and to reach the world.” (Mark 6:15). His gentleness and commitment may bring many people to God and to believe in Christ.

Fr Ivan Peter Cordeiro was born on 06 October 1992 in the family of Paul Cordeiro (Late) and Rita Cordeiro from St Peter Claver Church, Arva. He is the youngest among his four siblings and has completed his graduation in Commerce (B.Com). He did his regency at Pastoral Institute, Bajjodi and his diaconal ministry at St Antony Church, Kulur. He completed his seminary formation at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu. Known for his skills in agriculture and sports with an ardent desire to reach out to the least ones in the society, his motto is “to express the experience of God.” His dynamism and service mindedness may become an expression of God’s experience to the people he will serve.

Fr Vijay Monteiro was born on 03 March 1992 in the family of Francis Monteiro and Mercine Monteiro from Our Lady of Nativity Church, Banakal. He is the eldest among his three siblings and has completed his graduation in Arts (BA). He did his regency at Our Lady of Fathima Church, Miyapadavu and his diaconal ministry at Most Holy Saviour Church, Agrar. He completed his seminary formation at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu. Known for his silent service and dedication to work assigned, his desired motto is, “to become hope for the hopeless.” His docility and formidable faith may bring hope in the trying moments of life of others thereby manifest the merciful face of Christ.

Fr Vivek Deepak Pinto was born on 14 August 1993 in the family of Albert and Sevrine Pinto from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Madanthyar. He is the second among his three siblings and has completed his graduation in Arts (BA). He did his regency at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Bela and his diaconal ministry at Holy Cross Church, Cordel. He completed his seminary formation at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu. Known for his commitment and focus on the meticulous completion of tasks assigned, his inspirational motto is , “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me” (Luke 4:18). His dedication and vigilance in life may bear fruits of the Spirit in the vineyard of the Lord.

Fr Vivian Nishanth Rodrigues was born on 31 May 1993 in the family of Pius Rodrigues and Irene D’almeida from St Thomas Church, Kollangana. He is the eldest among his 5 siblings and has completed his graduation in Arts (BA). He did his regency at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Shirthady and his diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Paneer. He completed his seminary formation at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu. Known for his cheerful and warm nature with leadership qualities, his chosen motto is “to be the love of the crucified.” The heart of Jesus which was opened on the Cross to enkindle selfless love in his heart may communicate the same passionate love through his priestly ministry.

Report by: Fr Anil Fernandes, CCC, Photos by: Vivek Studio, Mangalore