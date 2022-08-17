Mangalore Diocese Senior Priest Fr Norbert D’Souza Passes Away at 96

Mangaluru: One of the senior priests of the diocese of Mangalore, Fr Norbert D’Souza passed away due to severe cardiac arrest while travelling to his hometown on Wednesday noon on 17 August 2022

Fr Norbert hailing from Mai de Deus Church, Puttur was born to Basil Liguory D’Souza and Piedade Catherine Paid on August 2, 1926. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on April 6, 1954. He was 96 when he breathed his last.

Fr Norbert leaves behind his loving brother priest Fr Clifford D’Souza who is also a priest of the diocese of Mangalore. A priest of the diocese of Mangalore, Fr Norbert served as an assistant parish priest at Belman, Pezar, Kinnigoli, Rosario Cathedral and Mogarnad. He served as Parish Priest in Nirkan, Bajpe, Pernal, Pezar, Angelore and Ujire.

Fr Norbert retired from active ministry in 2002 and was residing at Senior Priests’ Home, St Anthony Institutes, Jeppu.

His funeral Mass and burial service will be held on Thursday August 18 at 3.30 pm in St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, Mangaluru

Like this: Like Loading...