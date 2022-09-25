Mangalore Girl Rudra Rajeev finishes 2nd in State Level Chess Championship

Mangalore Girl Rudra Rajeev Finishes 2nd At Karnataka State Under 11 Girls Fide Rated Chess Championship Held In Chamarajanagar, Near Mysuru

Mangaluru: Miss Rudra Rajeev, an 11-year-old girl hailing from Mangaluru finished runner-up at Karnataka State Under 11 Girls Fide Rated Chess Championship 2022. Rudra is selected for the National Championship at Gurugram, Haryana.

Rudra had an unbeaten run in 8 rounds scoring 6 wins and 2 draws and tied for first place along with Sidhi Rao from Bangalore. Rudra was adjudged 2nd on tie-breaks.

Rudra is a class 6 student of Lourdes Central School, Bejai in the City and is the daughter of Nisha and Rajeev residing in Maurishka Palace apartments on Kadri Kambla Road, Mangaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...