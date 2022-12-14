Mangalore Left Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan and Kaushiki Chakraborty

Mangaluru: While the music magician of the Breathless fame Shankar Mahadevan, left the Mangalore crowd in ecstasy, renowned Hindustani Classical Vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, took the audience into a trance during the two-day Saraswat Sangeet Rajani organized by the Saraswat Education Society at Dr TMA Convention Center in the city this weekend.

On Saturday, Kaushiki Chakraborty mesmerized the audience with her typical rhythm and note with some famous compositions including Karama Karo Mori Sayee, Raj Matoear Balam, Japan Jaare Apni Mandirvaa among others. The audience drifted into a different world as she sang Saiyya Mora Re, Charukeshi-based Tumri in Daadra taal and the Bhajan in Charukeshi – Jay jay jag Janani devi.

The musical evening was inaugurated by the pontiff of Shree Chitrapura Math, Sadyojat Shankarashram Swamiji who graced both days of the musical extravaganza.

Shankar Mahadevan Rocks

It was a Sunday that the Mangaloreans will not forget as Padmashree awardee and celebrated Singer-Composer Shankar Mahadevan took the packed Auditorium by storm with his hit numbers that left each one forgetting themselves and Zoom to his lively performance.

Beginning from his devotional numbers to the rocking “It’s The Time for Disco”, the audience went berserk. Generally sober and conservative Mangalore music lovers seemed to overturn their reputation as they San along with impeccable rhyme and rhythm much to the surprise of the celebrity on stage.

The hall literally brought the stars on the ground as Mahadevan sang the number from Tare Jahan Pe with the mobile torches creating a blissful ambience all around.

The two-day music festival was part of the fundraising activity of Saraswat Education Society’s expansion project of Parijnan Vidyalay at Kotekar on the outskirts of the city and also the celebrations of 152 years of establishing Ganapathy High School.

President of the Society Praveen Kadle, Secretary and Correspondent of Ganapathy High School Mahesh Bondal were also present.