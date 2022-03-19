Mangalore Physio Dr Umasankar Mohanty appointed Director, Composite Regional Centre, Davangere

Mangalore based Physiotherapist Dr Umasankar Mohanty is selected and joins as the Director of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Davangere, Karnataka (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India).

CRC functions as a resource center for rehabilitation and special education of persons with disabilities by providing clinical, special education services as well as undertaking human resource development and research activities. CRC provides institution-based rehabilitation services which include providing clinical services like occupational therapy, physiotherapy, orientation and mobility and clinical psychology services to persons with disabilities. Besides that, CRC renders vocational training, special educational services and issuance of assistive devices. CRC also undertakes rehabilitation researches and human resources development services for persons with disabilities.

Dr Umasankar Mohanty, B.P.T(Hons), MPT(Manual Therapy), PhD, SRP(London), MISEP, MIASP, FAGE

He has completed school from Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, his Bachelor of Physiotherapy(BPT) from SVNIRTAR, Olatpur, Cuttack, Masters from MCOAHS, Manipal, PhD from Mangalore University. He has completed additional courses from the University of Geneva on International organization management and Sustainable Development goals from the University of Copenhagen.

Dr Umasankar Mohanty serves as PhD guide to Lovely professional University and University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya. He is a PhD evaluator for Pravara University, Loni, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh and Srimanta Sankardev University, Guwahati, Assam.

He is an internationally renowned Manipulative Physiotherapist and has conducted his courses across the world ( USA, UK, Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia, Philippines etc). He served as President of The Indian Association of Physiotherapists from 2011-2014 and 2014-2017.

He has presented in the Parliament of India (Rajya Sabha secretariat) regarding Health Bills. He has also been an expert for the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR). He is also empanelled Independent Director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt of India.

He is based in Mangalore for the last 23 years. He has been keenly serving Mangalore through his clinic and Manual Therapy Training Academy.