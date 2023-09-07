‘MANGALORE PHYSIOCON 2023’ Workshop on Stroke Inaugurated

Mangaluru: The Pre-conference workshop of the Mangalore Physicon to be held from 8 September to 9 September was inaugurated in the Father Muller Convention Centre on 7 September 2023 at 9 a.m.

The chief guest Shri Manjunath Bhandary (MLC Govt of Karnataka) in whose absence Dr Mohammad Suhail, Dean Kanachur Physiotherapy College and the CEC North Zone IAP stood, spoke on the importance of being a motivator in physiotherapy. He also opined that the momentum of a profession is on the loyalty of those in the profession to carry it forward through conferences, seminars and meets. The development of the International Status of the Mangalore Physiocon started from a mere Student Physiocon in 2000, from 2011 onwards the conference was named Mangalore Physiocon which later gained even more prominence all over the world. He thanked the Father Muller Charitable Institutions for always being supportive and encouraging of the science of Physiotherapy and granting without obstacles the needs of the Association since 1999.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI in his presidential address, elaborated on the importance of immediate care in the Golden Hour of Stroke, and the importance of the Physiotherapist in the Management of the patient. He said, ‘A physiotherapist should be a motivator and guide to the person who seeks help, since the enthusiasm of repetitive exercise or movements may lose its sheen on those who are incapacitated by their disability.’ ‘Advancement in technology should not diminish the touch of humanness and caring nature’.

Dr Senthil Kumaran D who is a sought-after speaker in the field of Stroke management will be the resource person of the day. He is an Additional Professor in the Department of Physiotherapy, MCPH, MAHE, Manipal having a PhD and MAHE-FAIMER fellowship. His extensive research and acquired knowledge on stroke rehabilitation are most sought after by many in the student community.

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Seqeira Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson D. Pais Asst Administrator of FMMCH, Dr Ramesh Bhat Vice Dean FMMC, Prof Cherishma DSilva Head and Course Coordinator Dept of Physiotherapy, along with the Heads of various departments and students participated in the inaugural of the workshop. Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC sent his congratulatory message for the workshop.

Mrs Rinku Roshan, Assoc Professor Organizing Secretary of the workshop gave the welcome address and Dr Garima Gupts Assoc read out the vote of thanks while Prof Shraddha Shetty, Lecturer was the MC for the event.

