Mangalore Police Commissionerate Celebrates New Year – 2023

Mangaluru: After N Shashi Kumar IPS took over the charge as Police Commissioner on January 1, 2021, there have been tremendous changes in the police department. After one year of taking charge, Shashi Kumar organized the new year celebrations at his residence on January 1, 2022. This is the second year, Shashi Kumar has celebrated the New Year 2023, with all the police personnel at his residence on January 1, 2023.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Shashi Kumar IPS said, “Today we have celebrated New Year 2023. It is customary that the Police personnel get together at their respective police stations to wish the Inspectors at the police station and from there, they all proceed to the respective ACP offices to wish the senior officers. The ACPs with all the police personnel will proceed to the DCP’s residence to wish them and then gather at the Police Commissioner’s residence to celebrate the New Year”.

After assembling at the Police commissioner’s residence, DCP Anshu Kumar wished the Police commissioner with a garland and DCP Dinesh Kumar wished CP by handing over a sapling. ACP Mangaluru Central division Parameshwar Ananth Hegde and PI CSB Mohammed Shareef handed over the New Year Cake to the Police Commissioner. The New year cake was cut by the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, DCP CAR Channaveerappa Hadpad, ACPs and other officials.

Addressing the gathering Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “The year 2022, went on well because of the dedication and efforts of all the police personnel. I appreciate all the police personnel for their cooperation and good work. Today I would like to thank all the police officers, DCPs, ACPs, home guards, and CAR for their dedicated service. I want to maintain a healthy relationship with the police personnel and support them to carry out their duties without any hurdles. The work which the women police are doing is commendable. I wish everyone a very happy New Year 2023″.

More than 400 police officers including DCPs, ACPs, Police Inspectors and their family members were present. A sumptuous breakfast was served to all the attendees.